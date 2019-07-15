Reviewing Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE)’s and Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)’s results

As Industrial Electrical Equipment businesses, Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) and Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 48 1.62 N/A 2.06 22.52 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 32 1.53 N/A 1.55 22.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Franklin Electric Co. Inc. and Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Franklin Electric Co. Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Franklin Electric Co. Inc. is presently more expensive than Altra Industrial Motion Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) and Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.7% Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 0.00% 5.4% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s 1.96 beta is the reason why it is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Franklin Electric Co. Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Franklin Electric Co. Inc. and Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.10% and an $53 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of Franklin Electric Co. Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Electric Co. Inc. -1.36% -9.73% -5.44% 1.85% 2.82% 7.91% Altra Industrial Motion Corp. -1.92% 6.33% 11.54% 4.07% -17.95% 38.33%

For the past year Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has weaker performance than Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Franklin Electric Co. Inc. beats Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications. The company also provides overrunning clutches under the Formsprag, Marland, and Stieber brands used in conveyors, gear reducers, hoists and cranes, mining machinery, machine tools, paper machinery, and other specialty machinery, as well as aerospace and defense market; and engineered belted drives under the TB WoodÂ’s brand for aggregate, energy, chemical, and material handling markets. In addition, it offers electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Warner Electric, Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, and Stromag brands for material handling, forklift, elevator, medical mobility, mobile off-highway, baggage handling, and plant productivity applications, as well as for walk-behind mowers, residential lawn tractors, and commercial mowers; gears under the Boston Gear, Nuttall Gear, Delroyd, and Bauer Gear Motor brands that are used in industrial, material handling, mixing, transportation, and food processing applications; and engineered bearing assemblies under the Kilian brand name for use in general industrial and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.