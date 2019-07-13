Reviewing Franklin Covey Co. (FC)’s and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s results

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG), both competing one another are Education & Training Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Covey Co. 28 2.17 N/A -0.44 0.00 Sunlands Technology Group 4 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Franklin Covey Co. and Sunlands Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Franklin Covey Co. and Sunlands Technology Group.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Covey Co. 0.00% -7.2% -2.8% Sunlands Technology Group 0.00% 0% -26.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Franklin Covey Co. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Sunlands Technology Group has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sunlands Technology Group’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Franklin Covey Co.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Franklin Covey Co. and Sunlands Technology Group can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Covey Co. 0 0 1 3.00 Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Covey Co.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.83% and an $34 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Franklin Covey Co. and Sunlands Technology Group are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 69.5% respectively. 9.3% are Franklin Covey Co.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Covey Co. 2.98% 1.58% 12.84% 23.66% 11.58% 29.91% Sunlands Technology Group -1.02% -13.61% -43.85% -28.78% -70.68% -3.95%

For the past year Franklin Covey Co. has 29.91% stronger performance while Sunlands Technology Group has -3.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Franklin Covey Co. beats Sunlands Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Studyvip Online Education International Limited and changed its name to Sunlands Online Education Group in October 2017. Sunlands Online Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.