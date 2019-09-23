Reviewing Franklin Covey Co. (FC)’s and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s results

We are comparing Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Covey Co. 32 2.27 N/A -0.40 0.00 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 6 0.49 N/A -1.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Franklin Covey Co. and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Covey Co. 0.00% -6.7% -2.6% Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.84 beta means Franklin Covey Co.’s volatility is 16.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s 0.92 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Franklin Covey Co. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Franklin Covey Co.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Franklin Covey Co. and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Covey Co. 0 0 1 3.00 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 0 1 0 2.00

Franklin Covey Co.’s average target price is $34, while its potential downside is -6.85%. Competitively Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has a consensus target price of $6.5, with potential upside of 21.72%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is looking more favorable than Franklin Covey Co.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Franklin Covey Co. and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company are owned by institutional investors at 45.9% and 99.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Franklin Covey Co.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Covey Co. 0.97% 5.13% 26.12% 48.92% 45.13% 63.46% Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 1.74% 5.22% -21.79% -42.98% -8.59% -33.97%

For the past year Franklin Covey Co. has 63.46% stronger performance while Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has -33.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Franklin Covey Co. beats Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company on 5 of the 9 factors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers. It primarily delivers kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) education content. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment offers various comprehensive curriculum programs that focus on reading, literature and language arts, mathematics, science, world languages, and social studies for the pre-K-12 market; and comprehensive intervention solutions for assisting English language learners, as well as products providing incremental instruction in a particular subject area. It also provides professional books and developmental resources to pre-K-12 teachers; and consulting services, such as learning resources that are supported with professional development in classroom assessment, digital implementation, teacher effectiveness, and high-impact leadership. In addition, this segment offers district and state level solutions focused on cognitive and formative assessment tools, and platform solutions; sells educational solutions; and provides early learning services. The Trade Publishing segment develops, markets, and sells consumer books in print and digital format, as well as licenses book rights to other publishers and electronic businesses. This segment provides a library of general interest, young readers, and reference materials, including adult and childrenÂ’s fiction and non-fiction books. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company serves approximately 50 million students in approximately 150 countries worldwide. The company was formerly known as HMH Holdings (Delaware), Inc. and changed its name to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company in October 2013. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.