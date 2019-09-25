Reviewing Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)’s and Its Rivals results

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Franco-Nevada Corporation has 79.13% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 55.28% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Franco-Nevada Corporation has 2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.54% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Franco-Nevada Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Franco-Nevada Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada Corporation N/A 83 115.93 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Franco-Nevada Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Franco-Nevada Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.90 1.67 2.53

With average target price of $85.33, Franco-Nevada Corporation has a potential downside of -9.86%. As a group, Gold companies have a potential upside of 118.86%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Franco-Nevada Corporation make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Franco-Nevada Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franco-Nevada Corporation -3.3% 4.09% 22.81% 13.76% 18.93% 23.74% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Franco-Nevada Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Franco-Nevada Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and oil and gas properties. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 oil and gas assets. Franco-Nevada Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.