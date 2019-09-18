Reviewing Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)’s and Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s results

We are contrasting Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) and Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Gold companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada Corporation 82 26.06 N/A 0.75 115.93 Hecla Mining Company 2 1.69 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Franco-Nevada Corporation and Hecla Mining Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Franco-Nevada Corporation and Hecla Mining Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Hecla Mining Company 0.00% -3.7% -2.3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Franco-Nevada Corporation and Hecla Mining Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Hecla Mining Company 1 2 1 2.25

The downside potential is -8.30% for Franco-Nevada Corporation with consensus target price of $85.33. Hecla Mining Company on the other hand boasts of a $2.34 consensus target price and a 19.39% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Hecla Mining Company seems more appealing than Franco-Nevada Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Franco-Nevada Corporation and Hecla Mining Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.13% and 65.7%. 2% are Franco-Nevada Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Hecla Mining Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franco-Nevada Corporation -3.3% 4.09% 22.81% 13.76% 18.93% 23.74% Hecla Mining Company -7.96% 10.12% -11.06% -28.29% -40.89% -21.61%

For the past year Franco-Nevada Corporation had bullish trend while Hecla Mining Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Franco-Nevada Corporation beats Hecla Mining Company.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and oil and gas properties. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 oil and gas assets. Franco-Nevada Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.