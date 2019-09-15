Reviewing Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)’s and Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)’s results

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) and Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Gold. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada Corporation 82 25.33 N/A 0.75 115.93 Asanko Gold Inc. 1 6.87 N/A -0.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Franco-Nevada Corporation and Asanko Gold Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) and Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Asanko Gold Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -39.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Franco-Nevada Corporation and Asanko Gold Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Asanko Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Franco-Nevada Corporation is $85.33, with potential downside of -5.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.13% of Franco-Nevada Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 63% of Asanko Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of Franco-Nevada Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.6% of Asanko Gold Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franco-Nevada Corporation -3.3% 4.09% 22.81% 13.76% 18.93% 23.74% Asanko Gold Inc. -4.58% 27.09% 29.91% 2.24% -20% 23.86%

For the past year Franco-Nevada Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Asanko Gold Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Franco-Nevada Corporation beats Asanko Gold Inc.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and oil and gas properties. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 oil and gas assets. Franco-Nevada Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Asanko Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Asanko Gold Inc. in February 2013. Asanko Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.