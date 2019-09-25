Reviewing Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN)’s and Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD)’s results

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) and Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) have been rivals in the Apparel Stores for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Francesca’s Holdings Corporation 7 0.10 N/A -16.28 0.00 Tailored Brands Inc. 6 0.07 N/A 1.39 3.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation and Tailored Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) and Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Francesca’s Holdings Corporation 0.00% -55.6% -21.2% Tailored Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 3.7%

Risk & Volatility

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. From a competition point of view, Tailored Brands Inc. has a 1.87 beta which is 87.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Tailored Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Tailored Brands Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Francesca’s Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Francesca’s Holdings Corporation and Tailored Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Francesca’s Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Tailored Brands Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Tailored Brands Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 44.58% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Francesca’s Holdings Corporation and Tailored Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 0% respectively. About 4.9% of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are Tailored Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Francesca’s Holdings Corporation -2.19% -40.85% -60.02% -68.02% -96.74% -73.13% Tailored Brands Inc. -1.81% -11.13% -37.48% -61.26% -76.13% -64.3%

For the past year Francesca’s Holdings Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Tailored Brands Inc.

Summary

Tailored Brands Inc. beats Francesca’s Holdings Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

FrancescaÂ’s Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The companyÂ’s apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. Its accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, and hair accessories; and gifts include fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 671 boutiques under the name francescaÂ’s in 48 states and the District of Columbia. The company also sells products through its Website at francescas.com. FrancescaÂ’s Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products. It also offers women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, shoes, and accessories; children's apparel; alteration services; and retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming services. As of January 28, 2017, this segment operated 1,667 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores, K&G, and The Tuxedo Shop @ MacyÂ’s brands; menswearhouse.com, josbank.com, and josephabboud.com Internet sites; and 39 retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming facilities. The Corporate Apparel segment provides corporate apparel uniforms and work wear to workforces under the Twin Hill, Dimensions, Alexandra, and Yaffy brands through various channels, including managed corporate accounts and catalogs, as well as through twinhill.com, dimensions.co.uk, and alexandra.co.uk Internet sites. This segment serves companies and organizations in the airline, retail grocery, retail, banking, distribution, travel and leisure, postal, security, healthcare, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as The MenÂ’s Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.