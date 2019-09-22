Reviewing Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN)’s and Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) and Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). The two are both Apparel Stores companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Francesca’s Holdings Corporation 7 0.08 N/A -16.28 0.00 Ross Stores Inc. 100 2.48 N/A 4.30 24.65

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation and Ross Stores Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Francesca’s Holdings Corporation and Ross Stores Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Francesca’s Holdings Corporation 0.00% -55.6% -21.2% Ross Stores Inc. 0.00% 49.1% 23.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.1 beta means Francesca’s Holdings Corporation’s volatility is 10.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ross Stores Inc.’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Ross Stores Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Ross Stores Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Francesca’s Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Francesca’s Holdings Corporation and Ross Stores Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Francesca’s Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ross Stores Inc. 0 3 5 2.63

Competitively Ross Stores Inc. has a consensus target price of $107, with potential upside of 2.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.1% of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.8% of Ross Stores Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.9% of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Ross Stores Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Francesca’s Holdings Corporation -2.19% -40.85% -60.02% -68.02% -96.74% -73.13% Ross Stores Inc. 0.08% 7.12% 10.59% 14.89% 22.24% 27.44%

For the past year Francesca’s Holdings Corporation has -73.13% weaker performance while Ross Stores Inc. has 27.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Ross Stores Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Francesca’s Holdings Corporation.

FrancescaÂ’s Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The companyÂ’s apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. Its accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, and hair accessories; and gifts include fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 671 boutiques under the name francescaÂ’s in 48 states and the District of Columbia. The company also sells products through its Website at francescas.com. FrancescaÂ’s Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The companyÂ’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of October 9, 2017, it operated 1,412 Ross Dress for Less stores in 37 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam; and 205 dd's DISCOUNTS stores in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.