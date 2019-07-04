Reviewing Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)’s and Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s results

As Recreational Vehicles companies, Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) and Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Factory Holding Corp. 68 4.90 N/A 2.07 34.79 Harley-Davidson Inc. 36 1.04 N/A 2.95 11.87

Demonstrates Fox Factory Holding Corp. and Harley-Davidson Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Harley-Davidson Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fox Factory Holding Corp. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fox Factory Holding Corp. and Harley-Davidson Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Factory Holding Corp. 0.00% 26.3% 16.5% Harley-Davidson Inc. 0.00% 24.6% 4.6%

Risk & Volatility

Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Harley-Davidson Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Harley-Davidson Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fox Factory Holding Corp. and Harley-Davidson Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Factory Holding Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Harley-Davidson Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$63 is Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s average price target while its potential downside is -24.70%. Harley-Davidson Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43 average price target and a 18.59% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Harley-Davidson Inc. is looking more favorable than Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fox Factory Holding Corp. and Harley-Davidson Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93.5% respectively. 0.5% are Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Harley-Davidson Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fox Factory Holding Corp. -2.91% -7.38% 19.74% 7.75% 97.86% 22.51% Harley-Davidson Inc. -3.48% -12.75% -4.22% -14.17% -14.48% 2.46%

For the past year Fox Factory Holding Corp. was more bullish than Harley-Davidson Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Fox Factory Holding Corp. beats Harley-Davidson Inc.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as aftermarket products to retailers and distributors. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Scotts Valley, California.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates through two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. It offers motorcycle parts and accessories, such as replacement parts, and mechanical and cosmetic accessories; general merchandise, including MotorClothes apparel and riding gears; and various services to its independent dealers comprising motorcycle services, business management training programs, and customized dealer software packages. This segment also licenses the Harley-Davidson name and other trademarks. It sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as ecommerce channels in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The Financial Services segment provides wholesale and retail financing services; and insurance and insurance-related programs primarily to Harley-Davidson dealers and retail customers in the United States and Canada. This segment offers wholesale financial services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and motorcycle parts and accessories; and retail financing services, including installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles. It also operates as an agent providing point-of-sale protection products, including motorcycle insurance, extended service contracts, credit protection, and motorcycle maintenance protection. Harley-Davidson, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.