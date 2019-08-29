Reviewing Fox Corporation (FOX)’s and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Entertainment – Diversified industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Corporation 36 1.75 N/A 2.60 14.32 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 14 0.54 N/A -1.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fox Corporation and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fox Corporation and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0.00% -9.3% -3.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fox Corporation and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.77% and 85.7%. 35.3% are Fox Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fox Corporation 0.84% 3.45% -3.98% 0% 0% -5.1% Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. -0.46% 2.46% -7.65% -28.4% -44.45% -19.81%

For the past year Fox Corporation has stronger performance than Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Summary

Fox Corporation beats Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.