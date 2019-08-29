Reviewing Fox Corporation (FOX)’s and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Entertainment – Diversified industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fox Corporation
|36
|1.75
|N/A
|2.60
|14.32
|Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
|14
|0.54
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Fox Corporation and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Fox Corporation and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fox Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
|0.00%
|-9.3%
|-3.2%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Fox Corporation and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.77% and 85.7%. 35.3% are Fox Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fox Corporation
|0.84%
|3.45%
|-3.98%
|0%
|0%
|-5.1%
|Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
|-0.46%
|2.46%
|-7.65%
|-28.4%
|-44.45%
|-19.81%
For the past year Fox Corporation has stronger performance than Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
Summary
Fox Corporation beats Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.
