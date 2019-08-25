Reviewing Fox Corporation (FOX)’s and Its Competitors results

As Entertainment – Diversified company, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fox Corporation has 6.77% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 57.69% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Fox Corporation has 35.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 17.03% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Fox Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Fox Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Corporation N/A 36 14.32 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

Fox Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Fox Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Fox Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 3.15 2.72

The potential upside of the peers is 8.41%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fox Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fox Corporation 0.84% 3.45% -3.98% 0% 0% -5.1% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year Fox Corporation had bearish trend while Fox Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Dividends

Fox Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fox Corporation’s peers beat Fox Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.