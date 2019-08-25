Reviewing Fox Corporation (FOX)’s and Its Competitors results

As Entertainment – Diversified company, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Fox Corporation has 6.77% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 57.69% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Fox Corporation has 35.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 17.03% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Fox Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fox Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|9.03%
|34.76%
|7.92%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Fox Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fox Corporation
|N/A
|36
|14.32
|Industry Average
|643.09M
|7.12B
|35.79
Fox Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Fox Corporation is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Fox Corporation and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fox Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.00
|3.15
|2.72
The potential upside of the peers is 8.41%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fox Corporation and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fox Corporation
|0.84%
|3.45%
|-3.98%
|0%
|0%
|-5.1%
|Industry Average
|4.14%
|4.19%
|5.21%
|12.80%
|23.75%
|31.54%
For the past year Fox Corporation had bearish trend while Fox Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.
Dividends
Fox Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Fox Corporation’s peers beat Fox Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.