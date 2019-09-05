Reviewing Fox Corporation (FOX)’s and CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)’s results

As Entertainment – Diversified companies, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) and CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Corporation 36 1.86 N/A 2.60 14.32 CBS Corporation 49 1.06 N/A 7.89 6.53

Demonstrates Fox Corporation and CBS Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. CBS Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Fox Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Fox Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fox Corporation and CBS Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CBS Corporation 0.00% 102.5% 13.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Fox Corporation and CBS Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 CBS Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, CBS Corporation’s potential upside is 43.19% and its average price target is $61.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.77% of Fox Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.7% of CBS Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 35.3% of Fox Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of CBS Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fox Corporation 0.84% 3.45% -3.98% 0% 0% -5.1% CBS Corporation 0.9% 1.9% 0.74% 4.06% 0.45% 17.82%

For the past year Fox Corporation had bearish trend while CBS Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors CBS Corporation beats Fox Corporation.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content; and Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and childrenÂ’s consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 30 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from the companyÂ’s television stations, and news and sports radio stations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.