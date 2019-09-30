Reviewing Fox Corporation (FOXA)’s and Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB)’s results

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) and Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Entertainment – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Corporation 33 -4.87 481.86M 1.62 23.07 Reading International Inc. 22 0.00 16.68M 0.40 62.02

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fox Corporation and Reading International Inc. Reading International Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Fox Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Fox Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Reading International Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) and Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Corporation 1,457,531,760.44% 0% 0% Reading International Inc. 74,431,057.56% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fox Corporation and Reading International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Corporation 2 4 1 2.14 Reading International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.79% for Fox Corporation with average price target of $37.14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.1% of Fox Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 7.25% of Reading International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Fox Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 84.32% of Reading International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fox Corporation 1.97% 3.9% -5.28% 0% 0% -1.79% Reading International Inc. -4.58% -9.78% -15.93% 30.58% 90.26% -9.81%

For the past year Fox Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Reading International Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Fox Corporation beats Reading International Inc.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors. It also broadcasts network programming; and operates 28 broadcast television stations, including 11 duopolies in the United States. In addition, the company produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution and licensing in various formats and entertainment media, as well as produces and licenses television programming. Further, it provides video advertising services, including consumer engagement and on-demand marketing campaigns; operates two San Francisco-Bay area television stations; and broadcasts and operates Telugu language entertainment channels in India. The company was formerly known as News Corporation. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New York, New York.