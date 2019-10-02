Reviewing Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT)’s and CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) and CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG). The two are both REIT – Hotel/Motel companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 28 0.00 67.90M 1.28 21.13 CorePoint Lodging Inc. 10 0.00 38.74M -4.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Four Corners Property Trust Inc. and CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 240,014,139.27% 12.8% 6.6% CorePoint Lodging Inc. 394,501,018.33% -19.8% -10.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. and CorePoint Lodging Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CorePoint Lodging Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

CorePoint Lodging Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus price target and a 8.80% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Four Corners Property Trust Inc. and CorePoint Lodging Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 94.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of CorePoint Lodging Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Four Corners Property Trust Inc. -0.99% -0.48% -4.81% -3.2% 7.85% 2.82% CorePoint Lodging Inc. -2.66% -6.61% -6.76% -3.3% -53.08% -4.24%

For the past year Four Corners Property Trust Inc. has 2.82% stronger performance while CorePoint Lodging Inc. has -4.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Four Corners Property Trust Inc. beats CorePoint Lodging Inc.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It engages in ownership, acquisition, and leasing of restaurant properties. The firm owns, acquires and leases restaurant and other retail properties on a triple-net basis. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is based in Mill Valley, California.

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas.