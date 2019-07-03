Reviewing Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL)’s and Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s results

This is a contrast between Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) and Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fossil Group Inc. 14 0.22 N/A -0.09 0.00 Forward Industries Inc. 1 0.29 N/A 0.09 16.94

In table 1 we can see Fossil Group Inc. and Forward Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fossil Group Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.2% Forward Industries Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 4.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.11 shows that Fossil Group Inc. is 89.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Forward Industries Inc. has beta of 0.22 which is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fossil Group Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Forward Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Fossil Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Forward Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fossil Group Inc. and Forward Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fossil Group Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Forward Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fossil Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 31.33% and an $14 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fossil Group Inc. and Forward Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.5% respectively. About 9.3% of Fossil Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.7% of Forward Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fossil Group Inc. 6.01% 4.22% -13.82% -27.67% -27.09% -13.6% Forward Industries Inc. -7.1% -5.88% -12.2% -5.88% 0.7% 10.77%

For the past year Fossil Group Inc. had bearish trend while Forward Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Forward Industries Inc. beats Fossil Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The companyÂ’s principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, and soft accessories. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ADIDAS, ARMANI EXCHANGE, BURBERRY, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty retail stores, specialty watch and jewelry stores, mass market stores, e-commerce sites, licensed and franchised FOSSIL retail stores, and retail concessions, as well as sells its products on airlines and cruise ships. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 94 retail stores and 129 outlet stores located in the United States, as well as 230 retail stores and 132 outlet stores internationally. The company was formerly known as Fossil, Inc. and changed its name to Fossil Group, Inc. in May 2013. Fossil Group, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. The company offers hand held electronic devices that include soft-sided carrying cases, bags, clips, hand straps, protective plates, and other accessories made of leather, nylon, vinyl, plastic, PVC, and other synthetic materials. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.