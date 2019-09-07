Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

Since Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2881.10 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forward Pharma A/S and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.37 beta indicates that Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 4.82 beta is the reason why it is 382.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Its competitor Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Forward Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 53.85% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.78% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.