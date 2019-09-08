Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s results

Since Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forward Pharma A/S and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Volatility and Risk

Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 1.07 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Current Ratio is 74.5. Meanwhile, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 51.1 while its Quick Ratio is 51.1. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.