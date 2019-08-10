Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.54 N/A -0.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Forward Pharma A/S and Teligent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.37 beta indicates that Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Teligent Inc. has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. On the competitive side is, Teligent Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Teligent Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 85.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Teligent Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Teligent Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.