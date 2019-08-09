Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|16.44
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
Liquidity
Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spero Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and Spero Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28.5, which is potential 202.87% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 23.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has weaker performance than Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
