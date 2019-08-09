Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.44 N/A -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spero Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and Spero Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28.5, which is potential 202.87% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 23.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has weaker performance than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.