Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

Since Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 142.15 N/A -3.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.65 shows that Forward Pharma A/S is 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 74.5 and a Quick Ratio of 74.5. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Forward Pharma A/S and Revance Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 238.88% and its consensus target price is $41.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Revance Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.7% and 87.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 31.31% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.