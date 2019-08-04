Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|21
|8.18
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Forward Pharma A/S and Radius Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Forward Pharma A/S and Radius Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
Risk & Volatility
A 2.37 beta indicates that Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Radius Health Inc.’s 0.92 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. On the competitive side is, Radius Health Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Radius Health Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and Radius Health Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s potential upside is 18.11% and its average target price is $24.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 0% respectively. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has weaker performance than Radius Health Inc.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
