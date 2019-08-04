Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.18 N/A -4.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Forward Pharma A/S and Radius Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Forward Pharma A/S and Radius Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.37 beta indicates that Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Radius Health Inc.’s 0.92 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. On the competitive side is, Radius Health Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s potential upside is 18.11% and its average target price is $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 0% respectively. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has weaker performance than Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.