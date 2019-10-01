Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s results

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00 ObsEva SA 9 0.00 11.97M -1.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forward Pharma A/S and ObsEva SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Forward Pharma A/S and ObsEva SA’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 409,066,947.81% -2.4% -2% ObsEva SA 130,108,695.65% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 74.5. The Current Ratio of rival ObsEva SA is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ObsEva SA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 70.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while ObsEva SA had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.