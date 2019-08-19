Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.33 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Forward Pharma A/S and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.37 shows that Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 321.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.21 beta.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 74.5 and a Quick Ratio of 74.5. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 24.3%. Comparatively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S was more bullish than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 7 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.