Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s results

We are contrasting Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 13 83.11 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Current Ratio is 74.5. Meanwhile, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 31.31% stronger performance while Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -54.43% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.