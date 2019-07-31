Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and KemPharm Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Forward Pharma A/S and KemPharm Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Risk and Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 2.65 and its 165.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. KemPharm Inc. has a 1.66 beta and it is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and KemPharm Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.7% and 34.3%. Competitively, 11.43% are KemPharm Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 6 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.