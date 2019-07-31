Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.57
|0.00
Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and KemPharm Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Forward Pharma A/S and KemPharm Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|69.5%
|-184.9%
Risk and Volatility
Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 2.65 and its 165.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. KemPharm Inc. has a 1.66 beta and it is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Forward Pharma A/S and KemPharm Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.7% and 34.3%. Competitively, 11.43% are KemPharm Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-6.89%
|-16.73%
|-29.85%
|-39.4%
|-52.8%
|31.31%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.79%
|-24.71%
|-46.89%
|-50%
|-78.31%
|-28.09%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Forward Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 6 factors KemPharm Inc.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
