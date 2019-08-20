Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 18.20 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forward Pharma A/S and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Risk and Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 107.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.07 beta.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 74.5 and a Quick Ratio of 74.5. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus target price and a 97.84% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.7% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.