Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Forward Pharma A/S and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
Liquidity
Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. On the competitive side is, INmune Bio Inc. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and INmune Bio Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, INmune Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $11.5, while its potential upside is 89.46%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has stronger performance than INmune Bio Inc.
Summary
Forward Pharma A/S beats INmune Bio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.