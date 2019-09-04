Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forward Pharma A/S and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. On the competitive side is, INmune Bio Inc. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and INmune Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, INmune Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $11.5, while its potential upside is 89.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has stronger performance than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats INmune Bio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.