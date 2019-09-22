Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s results

We are contrasting Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forward Pharma A/S and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Its competitor G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 and its Quick Ratio is 30.2. Forward Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 34.05% and its average price target is $45.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and G1 Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 93.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has weaker performance than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats G1 Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.