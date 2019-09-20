Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Forward Pharma A/S and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Evelo Biosciences Inc. are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Evelo Biosciences Inc. has 2.68% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance while Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -53.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.