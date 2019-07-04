Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 260.54 N/A -2.16 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.7% and 6.7% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29%

