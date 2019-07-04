Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|260.54
|N/A
|-2.16
|0.00
Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Forward Pharma A/S and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.7% and 6.7% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-6.89%
|-16.73%
|-29.85%
|-39.4%
|-52.8%
|31.31%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|8.38%
|8.24%
|25.63%
|0%
|0%
|35.29%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has weaker performance than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S on 5 of the 7 factors.
