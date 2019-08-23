Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s results

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 CytRx Corporation N/A 44.35 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forward Pharma A/S and CytRx Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Forward Pharma A/S and CytRx Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and CytRx Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 10.22%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance while CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats CytRx Corporation.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.