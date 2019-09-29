Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (:)’s results

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (:) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (:)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 409,974,640.74% -2.4% -2% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Risk and Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.94 which is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

74.5 and 74.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S. Its rival Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 8 of the 8 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.