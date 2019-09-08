Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s results

This is a contrast between Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 233.94 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forward Pharma A/S and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

74.5 and 74.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S. Its rival Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18 and 18 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Forward Pharma A/S and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, with potential upside of 141.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 97.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.