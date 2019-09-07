Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s results

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Forward Pharma A/S and CohBar Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Volatility & Risk

Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CohBar Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

74.5 and 74.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S. Its rival CohBar Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CohBar Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while CohBar Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 6 factors CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.