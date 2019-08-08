Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forward Pharma A/S and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Forward Pharma A/S and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Volatility and Risk

Forward Pharma A/S’s volatility measures that it’s 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.37 beta. From a competition point of view, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.47 beta which is 53.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Current Ratio is 74.5. Meanwhile, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has weaker performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 6 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.