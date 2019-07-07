Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s results

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.89 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Forward Pharma A/S and ChromaDex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2%

Risk & Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S is 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.65. ChromaDex Corporation’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Its competitor ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Forward Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChromaDex Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 17.6% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has weaker performance than ChromaDex Corporation

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 7 factors ChromaDex Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.