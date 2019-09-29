Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 8.78M -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forward Pharma A/S and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 409,974,640.74% -2.4% -2% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1,704,192,546.58% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders held about 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. beats Forward Pharma A/S.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.