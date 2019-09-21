Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s results

Since Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 130 104.41 N/A -11.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Forward Pharma A/S and bluebird bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forward Pharma A/S and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Risk and Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. bluebird bio Inc.’s 2.24 beta is the reason why it is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. On the competitive side is, bluebird bio Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.3 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and bluebird bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of bluebird bio Inc. is $149.67, which is potential 40.13% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S was less bullish than bluebird bio Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.