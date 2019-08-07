Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s results

This is a contrast between Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 198 10.47 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Bio-Techne Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bio-Techne Corporation has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 74.5 and a Quick Ratio of 74.5. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Bio-Techne Corporation has a consensus price target of $250, with potential upside of 28.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 95.5% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has weaker performance than Bio-Techne Corporation

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Forward Pharma A/S.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.