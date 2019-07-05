Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s results

This is a contrast between Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.92 N/A -2.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Forward Pharma A/S and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3%

Risk & Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.65 beta, while its volatility is 165.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

74.5 and 74.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S. Its rival Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Forward Pharma A/S and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 183.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 31.31% stronger performance while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -48.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.