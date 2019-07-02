Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s results

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 63 4.79 N/A 1.30 53.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Forward Pharma A/S and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.65. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.33 beta.

Liquidity

74.5 and 74.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S. Its rival ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $75, with potential downside of -9.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 82.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S was less bullish than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Forward Pharma A/S.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.