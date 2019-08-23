Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.51 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Forward Pharma A/S and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.37 beta indicates that Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.83 beta which is 83.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Current Ratio is 74.5. Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 98.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S was less bullish than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.