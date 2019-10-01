Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 -0.22 110.23M -7.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Forward Pharma A/S and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 409,066,947.81% -2.4% -2% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 133,579,738.25% -53.9% -45.5%

Volatility & Risk

Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.37 beta. From a competition point of view, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.44 beta which is 144.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

74.5 and 74.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S. Its rival Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Forward Pharma A/S and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

On the other hand, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 46.59% and its average target price is $117.89.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 89.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 8 of the 11 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.