Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|3.88M
|-0.18
|0.00
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|83
|-0.22
|110.23M
|-7.88
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Forward Pharma A/S and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|409,066,947.81%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|133,579,738.25%
|-53.9%
|-45.5%
Volatility & Risk
Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.37 beta. From a competition point of view, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.44 beta which is 144.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
74.5 and 74.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S. Its rival Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Forward Pharma A/S and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|2
|6
|2.75
On the other hand, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 46.59% and its average target price is $117.89.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Forward Pharma A/S and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 89.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.45%
|7.75%
|-6.55%
|-5.03%
|-19.85%
|6.42%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Forward Pharma A/S beats on 8 of the 11 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
