Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s results

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.28 N/A -7.31 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.37 shows that Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Advaxis Inc.’s 214.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.14 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Current Ratio is 74.5. Meanwhile, Advaxis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Advaxis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.4 consensus target price and a 18.34% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Advaxis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.