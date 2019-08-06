Reviewing Forward Industries Inc. (FORD)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Forward Industries Inc. has 14.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 71.63% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Forward Industries Inc. has 40.46% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.88% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Forward Industries Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries Inc. 0.00% -12.10% -6.90% Industry Average 5.80% 16.74% 9.37%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Forward Industries Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 547.01M 9.43B 19.23

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Forward Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 5.38 2.53

The potential upside of the rivals is 54.43%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Forward Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Industries Inc. -5.98% -5.17% -26.3% -23.1% -40.22% -15.38% Industry Average 2.93% 6.50% 12.15% 16.10% 27.54% 24.03%

For the past year Forward Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Forward Industries Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Industries Inc. are 1.9 and 1.7. Competitively, Forward Industries Inc.’s rivals have 2.96 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Industries Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forward Industries Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Forward Industries Inc. has a beta of 0.29 and its 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Forward Industries Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.89 which is 10.88% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Forward Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Forward Industries Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. The company offers hand held electronic devices that include soft-sided carrying cases, bags, clips, hand straps, protective plates, and other accessories made of leather, nylon, vinyl, plastic, PVC, and other synthetic materials. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.