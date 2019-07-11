Reviewing Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU)’s and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)’s results

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 109.24

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forum Merger II Corporation and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Forum Merger II Corporation and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.66% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 48.37% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares. About 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.29% 1.46% 2.85% 0% 0% 3.26% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.3% 2.55% 4.91% 0% 3.61%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has weaker performance than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.