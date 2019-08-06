Reviewing Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU)’s and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)’s results

Both Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 5,833 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Forum Merger II Corporation and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Forum Merger II Corporation and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Forum Merger II Corporation is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Pivotal Acquisition Corp. is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.8% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.1% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 3.45% are Forum Merger II Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.3% 3.88% 0% 0% 3.98%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.