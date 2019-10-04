Reviewing Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU)’s and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)’s results

Since Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 8 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59

Table 1 demonstrates Forum Merger II Corporation and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forum Merger II Corporation and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.8% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares. 3.45% are Forum Merger II Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats Modern Media Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.