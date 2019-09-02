Reviewing Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forum Merger II Corporation has 35.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Forum Merger II Corporation has 3.45% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Forum Merger II Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Forum Merger II Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Forum Merger II Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Merger II Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.50 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is -46.22%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Forum Merger II Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has weaker performance than Forum Merger II Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

Forum Merger II Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Forum Merger II Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.89 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Forum Merger II Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Dividends

Forum Merger II Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.