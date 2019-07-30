Reviewing Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU)’s and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)’s results

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.66% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 0% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares. Insiders held roughly 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.29% 1.46% 2.85% 0% 0% 3.26% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.3%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 2 of the 3 factors.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.